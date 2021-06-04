Two Cash Registers Stolen During Burglary Of Long Island Bagel Shop, Police Say

Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a Long Island bagel shop during the early morning hours.

The burglary, at the Bagel Doctor in Franklin Square, at 380 E. Franklin Ave., took place around 1:20 a.m., Wednesday, June 2.

According to Nassau County Police, officers responded after an alarm began ringing. They discovered that a rock had been thrown through the front door causing damage.

An investigation found that an unknown male suspect entered the businesses and removed two cash registers containing an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The suspect then loaded both registers into a light-colored SUV and drove away south on Franklin Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1–800–244–TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

