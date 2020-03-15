Truck Driver Charged With DWI After Hitting Long Island Bridge

A truck driver who sent debris flying all over the Wantagh State Parkway when he struck an overpass in East Meadow and attempted to flee was allegedly drunk, State police said.

New York State Police troopers in Nassau County received a report at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, where there was a report of a tractor-trailer striking the Hempstead Turnpike overpass while driving southbound on the parkway.

According to police, troopers arrived at the scene of the crash and only found pieces of the tractor-trailer along the shoulder and while canvassing the area, the truck and driver were located on Hempstead Turnpike.

While investigating the crash and the driver, Brent Granville, 29, of Lithonia, Georgia, was allegedly intoxicated and he was arrested.

Granville was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, and his tractor-trailer was towed from the scene. Granville was released following his processing and is scheduled to appear in Nassau County First District Court on Wednesday, March 18.

