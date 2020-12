Police are looking to the public to identify three people who stole Apple Watches from a Long Island T-Mobile.

The incident took place on Sunday, Dec. 13 at approximately 3:40 p.m. at a T-Mobile on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Paddy Ryder.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department's 7th Squad at 516-573-6752.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.