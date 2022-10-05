Trio Wanted For Stealing $19K Worth Of Items From Deer Park Store

Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Michael Mashburn
The three suspects accused of stealing nearly $19,000 worth of merchandise from The Cosmetics Company Store at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

If you recognize this trio, Suffolk County Police want to hear from you.

They’re wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from The Cosmetics Company Store at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, police said.

It happened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The three suspects reportedly made off with approximately $19,000 worth of cosmetics, police said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows all three suspects wearing dark colored clothing and face masks.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-220-TIPS or on the Crime Stoppers website.

