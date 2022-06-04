Trio Wanted For Breaking Into Commack Jewelry Store

Recognize them?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue attempting to track down three wanted suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a jewelry store last month.

In Commack, shortly before midnight on Monday, May 16, Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives said that three men broke into a rear door at Bunty’s Jewelry on Commack Road in Commack and made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Investigators did not announce how valuable the stolen jewelry was.

In a video released by investigators, the three suspects can be seen congregating outside the building before the break-in.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced that the organization is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrests and prosecution of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or break-in has been asked to contact police investigators in Suffolk County by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

