Trio Steals Over $1,000 In Merchandise From Melville Store, Police Say

Police are asking for information regarding a trio of thieves who, on March 11, stole merchandise from a DICK'S Sporting Goods valued over $1,000.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three thieves who stole from a sporting goods store on Long Island.

Two men and a woman were spotted stealing $1,865 worth of clothes from the Melville DICK’S Sporting Goods on March 11, according to Suffolk County Police.

Authorities said the trio left the scene in a white SUV.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that can lead to the thieves’ arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

All tips will be kept anonymous.

