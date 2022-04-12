Trio Steals Cash, Coins, Gold Bars At Melville Coin Show

Three suspects are at large after making off with thousands of dollars worth of gold and cash during a robbery at a Long Island coin show, police said.

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the theft of cash, valuables, and gold from a vendor at the Melville Coin, Stamp, and Collectible Show that took place on Broadhollow Road on Sunday, April 10.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, a vendor left a box containing cash and collectible coins, and gold bars with an acquaintance while packing up at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that the man was then distracted by an unknown Asian woman who pulled him to the side.

At the same time, it is alleged an unidentified Asian man approached the table, picked up the box, and walked out of the room.

The stolen items reportedly had a value upwards of $500,000, according to News12.

Investigators said that the man and woman left the building together and fled the scene northbound on Broadhollow Road in a small black SUV - possibly a Nissan Rogue - which was waiting outside of the venue with a third male suspect driving.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad Detectives by calling (631) 854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

