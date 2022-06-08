Trio Nabbed After Handguns Stolen From Riverhead Store, Police Say

Three Long Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing two handguns, ammunition, and other goods from a firearms store.

The incident took place in Riverhead around 1:50 p.m., Monday, June 6, at the Niosi Firearms Development, located at 680 Elton St.

Riverhead police responded to the store on a report of a burglary in which two handguns were stolen, as well as firearm ammunition, apparel, bags, and gun accessories.

An extensive investigation was conducted which resulted in the arrest of three people as well as the recovery of stolen property, the Riverhead Police said.

The following persons were arrested and charged with the listed charges resulting from the investigation:

Timothy J. Stark, age 28, of Riverhead:

Three counts of burglary

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of the stolen property

Michael B Quinn, age 35, of Riverhead:

Two counts of burglary

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal sale of a firearm

Criminal possession of the stolen property

Aaron Vasquez, age 28, of Riverhead was charged with two counts of burglary.

All were processed on the listed charges and held for arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is urged to call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500 Ext 312 or the Crime Hotline at (631)727-3333.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.