Trio Caught With Stolen Mail After Stop For Traffic Violation On Long Island, Police Say

Three men were caught with stolen mail after a stop for a traffic violation on Long Island, according to police.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 in Upper Brookville.

An Old Brookville officer was on routine patrol and observed a black 2020 Chrysler make an improper right turn on Route 25A in the vicinity of Farmwoods Lane, according to Nassau County Police.

The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop, said police.

The officer observed a large amount of unopened mail in the vehicle and the three occupants had no explanation as to why it was in their possession, according to police.

The officer was aware of recent reports of stolen mail from residential mailboxes, police said.

A thorough investigation was conducted with Old Brookville Police, Nassau County Police Department’s Robbery Squad, Fraud and Forgery Unit, Second Squad and US Postal Inspectors. T

The following were arrested:

Yeasin Arafat, age 29, of Brooklyn

Rafsan Rahman, age 20, of Brooklyn

Mohammed Islam, age 26, of Queens

Arafat was charged with:

Five counts of criminal possession of stolen property,

Criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Five counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information.

He was be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 1, in Mineola.

Rahman was charged with:

Five counts of criminal possession of stolen property,

Ten counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court on Friday, Jan. 15.

Islam was charged with:

Four counts of criminal possession of stolen property,

Four counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information,

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court on Friday, Jan. 15.

