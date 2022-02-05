Three Woman Arrested For Prostitution During Suffolk County Massage Parlor Raid

Three women were arrested for unlicensed massage and prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.
In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at Island Breeze Foot Spa in in Huntington, located at 1842 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Suffolk County Police said.
The following women, all of Flushing, Queens, were arrested:
- Ki Nip, age 32, was charged with two counts of prostitution and two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.
- Daoxia Xie, age 48, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.
- Panpan Yang, age 34, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.
Nip, Xie and Yang are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 24 at First District Court in Central Islip.
The raid was conducted by:
- Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,
- Second Squad detectives,
- Detectives from the District Attorney Section
