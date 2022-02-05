Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Three Woman Arrested For Prostitution During Suffolk County Massage Parlor Raid

Joe Lombardi
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Three women were arrested for unlicensed massage and prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at Island Breeze Foot Spa in in Huntington, located at 1842 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Suffolk County Police said.

The following women, all of Flushing, Queens, were arrested:

  • Ki Nip, age 32, was charged with two counts of prostitution and two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.
  • Daoxia Xie, age 48, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.
  • Panpan Yang, age 34, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.

Nip, Xie and Yang are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 24 at First District Court in Central Islip.

The raid was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • Second Squad detectives, 
  • Detectives from the District Attorney Section 

