Three Woman Arrested For Prostitution During Suffolk County Massage Parlor Raid

Three women were arrested for unlicensed massage and prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at Island Breeze Foot Spa in in Huntington, located at 1842 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Suffolk County Police said.

The following women, all of Flushing, Queens, were arrested:

Ki Nip, age 32, was charged with two counts of prostitution and two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.

Daoxia Xie, age 48, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.

Panpan Yang, age 34, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony.

Nip, Xie and Yang are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 24 at First District Court in Central Islip.

The raid was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

Second Squad detectives,

Detectives from the District Attorney Section

