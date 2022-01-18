Three Suffolk County Store Workers Accused Of Selling Alcohol To Minor In SLA Sting

Three store employees were busted by police investigators selling booze to minors on Long Island during an underage drinking sting.

The Suffolk County Police Department announced that three employees were arrested between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Shirley as they conducted a New York State Liquor Authority sting operation.

According to police, the operation came following multiple community complaints about area stores selling alcohol to minors.

The sting led to the arrests of:

Cedric Lee Myles, age 57, of Coram, an employee of Star Deli, located at 131 Lynbrook Drive;

James Cherette III, age 38, of Holtsville, an employee of Shirley Liquors, located at 427 William Floyd Parkway;

Vural Guleryuz, age 50, of Shirley, an employee of Ocean gas station, located at 980 Montauk Highway.

Two businesses were found to be in compliance with New York State law and refused to sell alcohol to a minor:

Neighborhood Wine & Liquor on Neighborhood Road in Shirley;

Track Gas Station on Neighborhood Road in Mastic Beach.

Each of the three clerks was cited and issued tickets to appear in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.