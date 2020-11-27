Three Officers Hospitalized After Altercation With Man Involved In Dispute At LI Household

Three police officers were hospitalized with one requiring emergency surgery after an altercation with a man involved in a disturbance with other residents of a Long Island household.

Officers responded to a call for a disturbance in Uniondale on Liberty Street on Thursday, Nov. 26 at about 11:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers separated Rigoberto Madrid Maldonado, 30, of Uniondale, from the other residents of the household, Nassau County Police said.

During this time, Maldonado became irate and combative and lunged at an officer, according to police.

Hearing the commotion, other officers came to render assistance and place Maldonado into custody.

During the altercation, three officers sustained injuries, including head trauma and multiple injuries to extremities which included one officer requiring emergency surgery, said police.

Maldonado and all three officers were treated at an area hospital.

Maldonado was charged with:

three counts of second-degree assault,

one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief,

one count of resisting arrest,

one count of second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned on Friday, Nov. 27 in Mineola.

