Three Men Nabbed With Marijuana, Defaced Gun During Long Island Traffic Stop

Three Long Island men were arrested following a traffic stop for alleged marijuana and gun possession.

The three, including, Tyrese Bouey, 21, Ronald Jemmott, 19, both of Rockaway Beach, and Richard Williams, 20, of Far Rockaway, were arrested around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, said the Nassau County Police in East Garden City.

According to detectives, officers on routine patrol observed a red 2015 Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Ring Road committing multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near 666 Old Country Road. During the officer’s investigation, they observed a bag containing a greenish-brown leafy substance believed to be marijuana on the center console, police said.

While talking with the driver, Bouey, and Jemmott, the officers saw passenger Williams making suspicious movements, police said.

Officers removed Williams from the vehicle and discovered a defaced handgun in his jacket pocket, police added.

All three were taken into custody without further incident.

Bouey was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a forged instrument, as well as traffic violations.

Jemmott was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Williams was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Bouey and Williams will be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 20. Jemmott was released from custody with an appearance ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.