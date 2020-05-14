Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Three Fire Departments Battle Blaze That Breaks Out At Long Island House

Kathy Reakes
Three fire departments worked to extinguish a garage fire in Wantagh.
A house fire that began in a garage was quickly extinguished by firefighters from three departments without any injuries.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad received a call of the fire around 10:35 a.m., Thursday, May 14, in Wantagh.

According to detectives, officers responded to a house fire on Manchester Road. Upon arrival, officers found the attached garage engulfed in flames, said the Nassau County Police.

The Wantagh Fire Department responded and with the assistance of Seaford and Massapequa fire departments, were able to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it appears to be non-criminal in nature at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

