Three Brothers, Girl Assault, Rob Victim At Long Island Residence, Police Say

A family of three brothers and a teenage girl are facing charges after assaulting a woman on Long Island, robbing her, and attempting to flee before struggling with responding officers, police said.

According to Nassau County police, Anthony Battaglia, 22, lured a 20-year-old woman into the East Rockaway home he shares with his brothers, Robert Battaglia, 21, and Brandon Battaglia, 21, on Maxwell Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

It is alleged that once they were inside, the brothers, and a fourth person, Oceanside resident Kristin Milbank, 19, assaulted the woman, punching and kicking her several times before taking her pocketbook.

The woman was able to flee the scene and contact the police. She suffered injuries to her arm and leg but refused medical attention.

Upon arrival, responding officers were able to take Milbank and Anthony Battaglia into custody without incident. The other brothers attempted to flee and struggled with officers before being apprehended.

During the incident, a police sergeant suffered an arm and shoulder injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

All four were charged with two counts of second-degree robbery. Robert Battaglia was also charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Brandon Battaglia was also charged with resisting arrest, menacing, and harassment.

