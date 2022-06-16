Teenager Killed, Two Others Seriously Injured In Commack Crash

A teenager was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 in Commack.

Another teenager was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Indian Head Road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control, Suffolk County Police said.

The Mustang struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling southbound near Carldon Road at approximately.

A female passenger in the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Mustang was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, police said.

A passenger in the Mustang was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious physical injuries, according to police.

A third passenger from the Mustang was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Jeep, from Commack, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

