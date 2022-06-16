Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Coram Man
Police & Fire

Teenager Killed, Two Others Seriously Injured In Commack Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A teenager was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.
A teenager was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

A teenager was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 in Commack.

Another teenager was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Indian Head Road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control, Suffolk County Police said. 

The Mustang struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling southbound near Carldon Road at approximately. 

A female passenger in the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Mustang was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, police said. 

A passenger in the Mustang was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious physical injuries, according to police. 

A third passenger from the Mustang was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Jeep, from Commack, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.