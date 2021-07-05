Teenage Woman Walking On Roadway Shot After Leaving Long Island Party

An investigation is underway after a teenage woman walking on a Long Island roadway was shot after leaving a party overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday, July 5 in Uniondale.

The 19-year old was shot while walking northbound on Martin Drive after leaving the party with friends, Nassau County Police said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident should contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call the First Squad at 516-573-6153.

