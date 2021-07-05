Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Variant May Be More Resistant To Vaccines Than Other Strains, Scientists Say
Police & Fire

Teenage Woman Walking On Roadway Shot After Leaving Long Island Party

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An investigation is underway after a teenage woman walking on a Long Island roadway was shot after leaving a party overnight.
An investigation is underway after a teenage woman walking on a Long Island roadway was shot after leaving a party overnight. Photo Credit: Pix/fsHH

An investigation is underway after a teenage woman walking on a Long Island roadway was shot after leaving a party overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday, July 5 in Uniondale.

The 19-year old was shot while walking northbound on Martin Drive after leaving the party with friends, Nassau County Police said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident should contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call the First Squad at 516-573-6153. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.