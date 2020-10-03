Teen Trio Caught With Handgun After Altercation With Cops On Long Island

Three teens were charged with felonies for illegally possessing weapons after they drew police attention by littering, according to police.

Officers on patrol near the Americana Mall in Manhasset observed 18-year-old Brian Muy-Saquipella of Corona, Queens, littering outside his vehicle at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Nassau County Police said.

Muy-Saquipella refused to be cooperative when officers asked for his identification and began to fight with officers, said police.

During the struggle, officers noticed a gun bulging from Muy-Saquipella's fanny pack around his waist, and he was placed under arrest.

Police said a second individual in the car, a juvenile, ran from officers and was found nearby with a third suspect, 19-year-old Davon Caldwell of Jamaica. The juvenile, according to police, was also in possession of an illegal gun.

All three defendants were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and criminal possession of a firearm.

