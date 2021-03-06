Teen Robbed At Gunpoint By Man While Parked On Long Island, Police Say

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a teen by pointing a semi-automatic handgun at his neck on Long Island.

The incident took place around 10:19 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, in Uniondale, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the teen was parked and sitting in his vehicle with a 16-year-old girl on the corner of Compass Inlet and Front Street.

The male victim was then approached by an unknown man who pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at his neck and demanded money.

The victim then handed the man his mobile phone and the suspect fled on foot westbound down Commodore Road.

The uninjured victim further described the robber as being a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with no mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.