Teen Nabbed For Robbery Of Rideshare Driver In Riverhead, Police Say

A 15-year-old has been arrested on Long Island for allegedly robbing a rideshare driver at gunpoint and then stealing his vehicle.

The teen was arrested in Riverhead on Monday, April 18 in connection with the robbery which took place on Wednesday, April 13.

During the robbery, the teen allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed the driver before taking his vehicle, the Riverhead Police said.

The unidentified minor was charged with one count of robbery and remanded to the Suffolk County Court for arraignment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

