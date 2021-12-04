Teen In Custody Charged For Assaulting Police Officers On Long Island

A teenager taken into custody for a previous incident on Long Island is facing new charges after allegedly attacking officers who were tasked with guarding him, police said.

Nassau County Police investigators said that two Fourth Precinct officers were guarding a 14-year-old teen who had been taken into custody on a separate incident at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

It is alleged that while guarding the teen, he became unruly and began to fight with the officers, punching one in the face before he could be restrained.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said that the teen was charged with second-degree assault and menacing. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Westbury to be held until he could see a judge on Friday, Dec. 3.

