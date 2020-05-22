Teen Duo Robs Long Island Auto Body Shop Owner After Argument, Police Say

Two teens were arrested for allegedly robbing a Long Island auto body owner after a fight over the cost of the repairs.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, May 20, in Valley Stream at ARC Special Automotive at 850 North Corona Ave.

According to detectives, the two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were at the shop retrieving a vehicle that had been repaired and a verbal dispute ensued regarding the defendant’s inability to pay the amount owed.

During the dispute, the 17-year-old attempted to enter his vehicle and was confronted by the victim who is the shop owner, police said.

The victim was then pushed and the suspect allegedly forcibly took $340 from his shirt pocket before both juveniles fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

A notification was then broadcast to area units and a short time later the vehicle was located and stopped at Dutch Broadway and East Gate in Elmont.

A thorough investigation was conducted and both teens were arrested. The defendant, 17, was found to be in possession of a switchblade knife and a substance believed to be marijuana.

Both teens were charged with robbery. The 17-year-old was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

They will be arraigned on Thursday, May 21, in Mineola.

