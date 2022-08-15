Teen Critically Injured, 5 Others Hospitalized In 2-Vehicle Ronkonkoma Crash

A 19-year-old Long Island resident was critically injured and five others were hospitalized while attempting to make a U-turn on a busy roadway.

The incident took place in Ronkonkoma around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to Suffolk County Police, Justin Weber, of Islip, was driving a 2016 Toyota Avalon that was parked on the right shoulder in front of 2231 Ocean Ave., before he attempted to execute a U-turn to the southbound lanes of Ocean Avenue when a northbound 2013 Jeep Wrangler struck it.

Weber was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

Two passengers in his vehicle, a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Caylee Wendal, age 19, of Ronkonkoma, and her two passengers, an 18-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

