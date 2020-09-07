Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 27-Year-Old Suffolk County Man

Victim Alexis Gonzalez-Sanchez
Victim Alexis Gonzalez-Sanchez Photo Credit: Provided by Gonzalez family

A teenage suspect has been charged in connection to a homicide that happened on Long Island.

Nassau County Police announced on Monday, Sept. 7 that the suspect, a 16-year-old Hempstead resident, was charged for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Alexis Gonzalez-Sanchez, of Melville, who was found dead on just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 in Westbury.

According to detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to the parking lot of 445 Union Ave. for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located Gonzalez-Sanchez with a gunshot wound. He was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a physician. 

The location where he was found is in close proximity to a house party that occurred that evening, police said. 

More than $30,000 was raised via GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses and the cost of sending Gonzalez-Sanchez's body back to his hometown in Huamuxtitlán, Guerrero in Mexico.

