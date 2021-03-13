Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Charged Accused Of Cutting, Biting Long Island Victim While Attempting To Steal Wallet

Kathy Reakes
Miguel Torres
Miguel Torres Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

An 18-year-old has been arrested for assaulting a Long Island man with a knife while allegedly attempting to rob him of his wallet.

Miguel Torres, of Far Rockaway, was arrested around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, in Inwood, after Nassau County Police responded to a report of an assault.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and three witnesses struggling to control the Torres. 

The victim identified Torres as the assailant and the Police placed him under arrest.

During the investigation, police learned that Torres initially approached the victim at the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard and demanded his wallet while displaying a blue folding utility knife, police said.

The victim refused and ran to his Bayview Avenue home, where Torres followed him and physically forced his way into the home, police added.

A struggle ensued once inside the home and Torres allegedly slashed the victim in the left hand and forearm with the blue folding utility knife, and then bit a chunk of flesh from his left cheek, police said.

 The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Torres was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Burglary 
  • Two counts of robbery
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Menacing

 He will be arraigned on Thursday, March 11, in Mineola.

