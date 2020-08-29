Teen Assaults Worker With Bat During Robbery At Long Island Market, Police Say

A teenager struck a store employee with a bat during a robbery at a Long Island food market, police say.

It happened on Friday, Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. in Lawrence.

Miguel Torres, 18, of Far Rockaway, while inside Seasons Express on 50 Doughty Boulevard, removed a six pack of beer from the shelves and exited the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise, Nassau County Police said.

After being confronted by the store employee, Torres struck the 24-year-old male victim in the arm with a bat causing substantial pain and swelling before, fleeing the scene, according to police.

A notification and description of the suspect was broadcasted to area units and a short time later, he was located in the parking lot of the Inwood train station.

After a subsequent investigation, Torres was placed into custody.

Torres has been charged with:

First-degree robbery,

Second-degree assault,

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Torres is due to be arraigned in Mineola on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.