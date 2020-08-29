Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Swastika Spray-Painted On Building At Long Island Shopping Center

Joe Lombardi
The shopping center in Massapequa Park.
The shopping center in Massapequa Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A swastika was spray-painted at a business inside a Long Island shopping center.

It was discovered on Friday, Aug. 28 at 5:50 p.m in Massapequa Park.

According to detectives, unknown subjects used white spray paint to graffiti the walls, carpet, and glass windows throughout a building located at 4900 Merrick Road. 

 A swastika measuring approximately 18 inches by 18 inches was sprayed on a wall between the first and second floors.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

