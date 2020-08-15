SUV Driver Wanted For Pointing Gun At 25-Year-Old Long Island Man, Police Say

A man is wanted after allegedly pointing a gun at his victim while driving through a busy intersection and speeding away, police said.

A 25-year-old man reported to the Nassau County Police Department that at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, after parking near the intersection of Newbridge Road and Charles Court in Bellmore a man pointed a handgun at him.

Police said that a brown Mercury Mountaineer SUV pulled up behind the man, at which point he looked at the SUV and saw the driver pointing a black handgun at him for several seconds before driving away.

The suspect proceeded to drive down Charles Court before making a U-turn and proceeding north on Newbridge Road towards the Southern State Parkway.

According to police, the suspect was described as being a white male, approximately 65-years-old. No other descriptive information was provided by investigations.

No injuries were reported at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Police detectives by calling (516) 572-6153 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

