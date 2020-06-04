Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspects On Loose After Burglary At Long Island Deli

Zak Failla
In & Out Deli in Roosevelt.
In & Out Deli in Roosevelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two men are on the loose after allegedly breaking into a Long Island deli and robbing it of cash and merchandise, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department issued an alert stating that two unknown African Americans entered In & Out Deli on Nassau Road in Roosevelt at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 5.

Detectives said that the two men entered through a rear basement door that was cut and pried open. The men - both of whom had backpacks - proceeded to fill them with lottery tickets, tobacco products and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the deli.

The two then took off on foot in an unknown direction.

According to police, both men were wearing hooded sweatshirts, light blue pants, masks and gloves at the time of the robbery.

The robbery remains under investigation by Nassau County Police detectives. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or police at 911.

