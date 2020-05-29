Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery Of Passengers In Parked BMW On Long Island

Three men are on the loose after an armed robbery of two men parked in a BMW on Long Island, police said.

A BMW parked at approximately 1:10 a.m. on May 28 on Edwards Street in Baldwin on Thursday, May 28 was approached by two men with black handguns, Nassau County Police said.

The two men then demanded their victims give them all of their belongings, to which they complied before the robbers took off on foot, according to police.

The two suspects ran east on Edwards Street, getting into a black Nissan Altima being driven by a third suspect.

The three fled the scene and were followed by their victims to the intersection of Fenimore Place and School Drive, at which point the armed robbers got out and fled on foot.

Police said the third suspect driving the Nissan continued westbound on Fenimore Place, fleeing the scene without further incident.

The first suspect was described as an African American man in his mid 20s who was approximately 6-foot tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and a black mask.

The second suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 African American in his mid 20s weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie, dark shorts, and a gray mask.

There was no description of the third suspect driving the Nissan was provided by police.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or First Squad investigators at (516) 573-6153.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.