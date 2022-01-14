Suspects At Large After Robbing Long Island Liquor Store, Assaulting Employee

Two suspects are at large after allegedly robbing a Long Island liquor store and assaulting an employee who attempted to intervene, police said.

It is alleged that two men entered Wheatley Hills Discount Liquors on Post Road in Westbury at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, and began taking several bottles of wine and liquor and pocketing them, prompting suspicion from the staff.

Nassau County Police said that when a store employee approached the two men and confronted them, one of the two took a bottle of wine out of his jacket and struck the employee, causing a laceration to his head.

The two men then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

According to police, the first suspect was described as being African American, approximately 6-foot-2 and 50 years of age. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, green camouflage baseball hat, and rainbow-colored facemask.

The second suspect was desired as being African American, approximately 5-foot-7 wearing a black jacket, green pants, and facemask with a skull printed on it.

Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department said that the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the suspects or assault has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

