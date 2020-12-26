Suspects At Large After Hitting Victim With Bat In Robbery On Residential Long Island Street

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who they say struck a victim with a bat during a robbery that happened in broad daylight on Christmas Day on a residential Long Island street.

It happened on Friday, Dec. 25 at 3:45 p.m. in Uniondale.

A 26-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Nostrand Avenue in the vicinity of Northern Parkway and passed two unknown males, Nassau County Police said.

The two began to follow the victim and told him to stop multiple times, according to police.

The victim was then grabbed from behind and struck with a baseball bat, said police.

The subjects removed an undisclosed amount of US currency from the victim’s pocket and fled northbound on Nostrand Avenue.

The victim suffered a laceration to the left side of his head, said police. He refused medical attention.

The first subject is described as being Black with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask, said police.

The second subject is described as White and was wearing a black hat, sweatshirt, mask, and gray sweatpants, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

