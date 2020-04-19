Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect Wanted For Stealing Package From Long Island Home

Zak Failla
A man is wanted in Nassau County after being caught stealing a package from a Uniondale home.
A man is wanted in Nassau County after being caught stealing a package from a Uniondale home.

Know him?

Nassau County Police investigators issued an alert for a porch pirate who is wanted after being caught on camera stealing a package from a Uniondale home.

Police said that on the afternoon of Saturday, April 4, a man walked up to a Warren Street home removed a package and fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The suspect has been described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 170 pounds with a slim build. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a black San Antonio Spurs baseball hat and a bracelet on his left wrist.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s Third Squad by calling (516) 573-6300 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

