Suspect On Loose After Violent Robbery In Parking Lot Behind Row Of Long Island Stores

A suspect is on the loose after a violent armed robbery in the parking lot of a row of stores on Long Island.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 in Uniondale.

Two male victims, 45 and 50 years old, were sitting in the rear parking at 971 Nassau Rd. when they were approached by an unknown man, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect then asked the victims for money, according to police.

When they refused, he took out a black handgun, hitting both of the victims in the face with it while going through their pockets, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot northbound on Ditmas Ave. with unknown property.

The subject is described as being black, about 19 years old, 5-foot-5, approximately 140 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. He was wearing ripped blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

