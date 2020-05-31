Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed Shortly After Overnight Burglary Of Long Island Business

Joe Lombardi
Touch of Class Collision in Valley Stream.
Touch of Class Collision in Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old suspect was caught shortly a Long Island business was burglarized overnight.

The owner of Touch of Class Collision, located in Valley Stream at 120 East Hawthorne Avenue, received a notification from his alarm company that an unknown subject was inside his store at about 1 a.m. Sunday, May 31, Nassau County Police said.

The owner immediately brought up video of the location on his cellphone and called 911 and provided a description of the suspect.

After a thorough investigation responding officers were able to locate the suspect, Jorge Santizo-Lanuza, of Cedarhurst, in close proximity to the location and he was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Santizo-Lanuza was charged with:

  • third-degree burglary,
  • third-degree grand larceny,
  • fourth-degree grand larceny,
  • third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle,
  • fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He will be arraigned on Monday, June 1 in Mineola.

