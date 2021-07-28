Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Shooting At Long Island July 4th Block Party

A Long Island man was charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in a shooting that killed one man and injured two other people at a July 4th block party.

Police said Michael Wright, age 34, of Roosevelt, was arrested on Tuesday, July 27.

He is also charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened at a block party in Roosevelt at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, Nassau County Police reported.

Authorities said two groups of people were involved in an altercation on Hudson Avenue.

Three people were shot. Tavon Greenhill, age 27, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene, NCPD said.

A 31-year-old Uniondale woman and a 21-year-old Hempstead man were both hospitalized.

Police said Wright will be arraigned on Wednesday, July 28.

