Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Robberies

A suspect has been charged for a string of robberies that allegedly happened this week on Long Island.

All three robberies occurred in Rockville Centre, Nassau County Police said.

Joseph E. Austin, 26, of Baldwin, has been charged with:

Two counts of third-degree robbery,

One count of petit larceny,

One count of resisting arrest.

Austin is facing those charges for the following alleged crimes:

Tuesday, Jan.19: A 45-year-old male Domino's Pizza delivery driver on South Centre Avenue was punched, his money grabbed out of his hand and Austin fled on foot with the cash and food, said police.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: A 36-year-old male Chinese food delivery driver on Osbourne Place was pushed, money grabbed out of his hand and Austin fled on foot with the cash and food, police said.

Thursday Jan. 21: A 27-year-old male Chinese food delivery driver on Liberty Avenue was approached and US currency was taken out of the vehicle, according to police.

As detectives attempted to place Austin into custody, he resisted and a physical struggle ensued before Austin was placed into custody on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 3:10 a.m. on South Main Street in Freeport.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Mineola.

