Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Home Burglaries

A suspect has been nabbed in connection to a string of residential burglaries on Long Island.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a Hicksville residence on Mead Avenue for a burglary that just occurred around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

Upon arrival, officers broadcast a description of the subject.

Responding officers located the man, Carlos Morinville, age 27, with no known address, and placed him into custody, Nassau County Police said.

Police say a further investigation determined he was also responsible for the following burglaries:

Tuesday, March 16: A residence on Circle Drive in Westbury

Wednesday, March 24: A residence on Barry Drive in Hicksville

Wednesday, April 7: A residence on Princess Street in Hicksville

Thursday, April 8: A residence on Mirabelle Avenue in Westbury

Morinville has been charged with:

Three counts of second-degree burglary,

Two counts of third-degree burglary,

Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief,

Fourth-degree grand larceny

He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, April 11 in Mineola.

