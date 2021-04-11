Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Home Burglaries

Joe Lombardi
Carlos Morinville
Carlos Morinville Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A suspect has been nabbed in connection to a string of residential burglaries on Long Island.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a Hicksville residence on Mead Avenue for a burglary that just occurred around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

Upon arrival, officers broadcast a description of the subject. 

Responding officers located the man, Carlos Morinville, age 27, with no known address, and placed him into custody, Nassau County Police said. 

Police say a further investigation determined he was also responsible for the following burglaries:

  • Tuesday, March 16: A residence on Circle Drive in Westbury
  • Wednesday, March 24: A residence on Barry Drive in Hicksville
  • Wednesday, April 7: A residence on Princess Street in Hicksville
  • Thursday, April 8: A residence on Mirabelle Avenue in Westbury

Morinville has been charged with:

  • Three counts of second-degree burglary, 
  • Two counts of third-degree burglary, 
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief,
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny 

He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, April 11 in Mineola.

