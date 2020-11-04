Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Burglaries

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Peter Granath of Mineola was charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary.
Peter Granath of Mineola was charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 28-year-old Long Island man was charged with nine felony counts of third-degree burglary after detectives spotted him driving a vehicle that matched witness descriptions, according to police.

Peter Granath, of Mineola, was also found in possession of narcotics, and thusly charged with the misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, when he was apprehended and arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Detectives, according to police, determined that Granath was responsible for commercial burglaries of the following establishments:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29: An office building at 175 East Shore Road in Thomaston
  • Friday, Oct. 16: Flower Shop Inc. at 61 Plandome Road in Manhasset
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: La Pizzeria at 114 Middle Neck Road in Great Neck
  • Friday, Oct. 23: Rothschilds Coffee & Kitchen at 76 Middle Neck Road in Great Neck
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Refresh Nail N Spa at  27 Plandome Road in Manhasset
  • Monday, Oct. 27: Torah Ohr Hebrew Academy at 575 Middle Neck Road and Marathon Physical Therapy at  556 Middle Neck Road, both in Great Neck
  • Wednesday, Oct. 29: Don and Karen Larocca Pet Wellness Center at 63 South Bayles Avenue in Port Washington
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: CrossFit Nine7 at 97 East Shore Road in Manhasset

Third-degree burglary can be punished with up to seven years in prison.

If each of Granat's nine counts is served consecutively, he could be sentenced to up to 63 years in prison. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.