Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Burglaries

A 28-year-old Long Island man was charged with nine felony counts of third-degree burglary after detectives spotted him driving a vehicle that matched witness descriptions, according to police.

Peter Granath, of Mineola, was also found in possession of narcotics, and thusly charged with the misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, when he was apprehended and arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Detectives, according to police, determined that Granath was responsible for commercial burglaries of the following establishments:

Tuesday, Sept. 29: An office building at 175 East Shore Road in Thomaston

Friday, Oct. 16: Flower Shop Inc. at 61 Plandome Road in Manhasset

Thursday, Oct. 22: La Pizzeria at 114 Middle Neck Road in Great Neck

Friday, Oct. 23: Rothschilds Coffee & Kitchen at 76 Middle Neck Road in Great Neck

Saturday, Oct. 24: Refresh Nail N Spa at 27 Plandome Road in Manhasset

Monday, Oct. 27: Torah Ohr Hebrew Academy at 575 Middle Neck Road and Marathon Physical Therapy at 556 Middle Neck Road, both in Great Neck

Wednesday, Oct. 29: Don and Karen Larocca Pet Wellness Center at 63 South Bayles Avenue in Port Washington

Tuesday, Nov. 3: CrossFit Nine7 at 97 East Shore Road in Manhasset

Third-degree burglary can be punished with up to seven years in prison.

If each of Granat's nine counts is served consecutively, he could be sentenced to up to 63 years in prison.

