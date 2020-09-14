Suspect Nabbed For String Of Burglaries At Long Island Businesses

The investigation into a gas station that was broken into on Long Island led to the arrest of a 61-year-old man who was connected to a string of burglaries.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to an alarm at the Speedway gas station on Newbridge Road in Hicksville shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, officials said.

Upon arrival, the officers located a silver S500 Mercedes Benz in the parking lot near a broken gas window near the register of the gas station.

While investigating the broken window, police said the officers located Levittown resident Lawrence Yodice near the Mercedes, who allegedly attempted to break into the gas station.

Further investigation determined that Yodice was also allegedly responsible for burglary incidents at J Thomas Salon in Levittown on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Harmony Bar and Grill in Levittown on Saturday, Sept. 12. Yodice was also implicated in an attempted burglary at Carvel in Hicksville on Sept. 12.

Yodice was arrested without incident and charged with:

Four counts of third-degree burglary;

Two counts of petit larceny;

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief;

Third-degree criminal mischief;

Second-degree criminal mischief;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said that Yodice would be arraigned “when medically practical.” No return court date has been announced.

