Suspect Nabbed For Stealing Woman's Pocketbook At Long Island Stop & Shop, Police Say

The Stop & Shop in South Farmingdale.
The Stop & Shop in South Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect was quickly apprehended after a woman's purse was stolen at a Long Island Stop & Shop, according to police.

The 47-year-old female victim was shopping at the store in South Farmingdale located at 55 Motor Ave. around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 6 when the man removed her pocketbook from her cart before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, Nassau County Police said. 

Police responded and obtained a description of the subject from the victim. 

A short time later, a Nassau County Police Department Medic observed a subject on Melville Road matching the description and requested for police officers to respond.

The suspect, now identified as John Heckman, age 42 of Farmingdale, was placed under arrest without further incident.

Heckman has been charged with nine counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and three counts of petit larceny. 

He will be arraigned on Sunday, March 7 in Mineola.

