Suspect Nabbed For Robberies At Long Island Liquor Store, Gas Station

A suspect has been apprehended following a weeks-long investigation after robberies at a Long Island liquor store and gas station.

The suspect entered Spirits Wine and Liquor store on Old Country Road in Hicksville around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, displayed a knife, and demanded money from the employee behind the counter, Nassau County Police said.

The 53-year-old store clerk handed an undetermined amount of US currency to the suspect, who then exited the store and fled on foot southbound on Broadway, said police. No injuries were reported.

Detectives believe the suspect is the same man who displayed a knife in a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in Hicksville at the Citgo Gas Station located at 400 South Broadway.

Police have now announced the arrest of 27-year-old Juan Carlos Ortiz, of Hicksville, in connection with the incidents.

Ortiz has been charged with first- and third-degree robbery.

He was arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 25.

