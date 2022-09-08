Suspect Nabbed For More Than A Dozen Commercial Burglaries In Suffolk County, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged for allegedly burglarizing more than a dozen businesses since May, police announced

Robert Porter, age 55, of Kings Park, was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 when Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Anti-Crime officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine, according to the SCPD.

Following an investigation by Third Squad detectives, along with First and Fifth Squad detectives, Porter was charged with burglarizing the following businesses:

The Hero Joint, 182 West Main St., Bay Shore, on Tuesday, May 23 at approximately 1 a.m.

Tequila Sunrise Wine and Liquor, 1752 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, on Thursday, May 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

DMS Smoke Shop, 190 Islip Ave., Islip, on Monday, June 19 at approximately 1:25 a.m.

DMS Smoke Shop, 190 Islip Ave., Islip, on Monday, June 26 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

USA Gas, 225 Higbie Lane, West Islip, on Thursday, June 29 at approximately 1:55 a.m.

Parkway Express Gas, 1490 Brentwood Road, Bay Shore, on Thursday, June 29 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Shell, 4576 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, on Monday, July 18 at approximately 12:55 a.m.

D & B Beer & Smoke, 4509 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bohemia, on Thursday, July 21 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Lindenhurst Smoke Shop, 50 West Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, on Friday, July 22 at 2 a.m.

Shell, 4576 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, on Monday, July 25 at 4 a.m.

D & B Beer & Smoke, 4509 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bohemia, on Tuesday, July 26 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Hershey’s Ice Cream Shop, 470 Union Blvd., West Islip, on Sunday, July 31 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Bang Bang Burritos, 464 Union Blvd., West Islip, on Sunday, July 31 at approximately 3:35 a.m.

Le Belle Nail & Spa, 1201 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bay Shore, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at approximately 5 a.m.

During the burglaries, Porter stole cash, liquor, cigarettes, vaping products and lottery tickets, police said.

Porter was charged with 14 counts of third-degree burglary and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at First District Court in Central Islip.

