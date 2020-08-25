Suspect Nabbed For Altering, Cashing Stolen Checks On Long Island

Police investigators on Long Island arrested a man for a series of crimes involving fraud and stolen checks dating back to last year.

Bronx resident Charles Collins was arrested this week for multiple crimes that took place on April 23 last year in Nassau County.

According to investigators, the investigation into fraud and stolen checks determined that Collins had stolen checks from the mail in Nassau County and altered them before cashing them in for a higher amount than originally listed.

Collins, 26, was identified as a suspect, located and arrested by Nassau County Police Third Squad detectives over the weekend.

Police said that Collins was charged with:

Grand larceny;

Identity theft;

Second-degree Criminal possession of stolen property;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Following his arrest, Collins was arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 23 and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Mineola later this year.

