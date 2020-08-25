Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Fatal Nassau County Shooting
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For Altering, Cashing Stolen Checks On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Charles Collins
Charles Collins Photo Credit: NCPD

Police investigators on Long Island arrested a man for a series of crimes involving fraud and stolen checks dating back to last year.

Bronx resident Charles Collins was arrested this week for multiple crimes that took place on April 23 last year in Nassau County.

According to investigators, the investigation into fraud and stolen checks determined that Collins had stolen checks from the mail in Nassau County and altered them before cashing them in for a higher amount than originally listed.

Collins, 26, was identified as a suspect, located and arrested by Nassau County Police Third Squad detectives over the weekend.

Police said that Collins was charged with:

  • Grand larceny;
  • Identity theft;
  • Second-degree Criminal possession of stolen property;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Following his arrest, Collins was arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 23 and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Mineola later this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.