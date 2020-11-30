Suspect Nabbed After Trying To Break Into Long Island Gun Shop, Police Say

A man was arrested after attempting to break into a Long Island gun shop by throwing a brick through a glass door before being caught by a witness and attempting to flee, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department’s First Squad were called to the Coliseum Gun Traders store on the Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, where there was a report of an attempted break-in.

It is alleged that Uniondale resident Damion Scott, 40, attempted to break into the shop by throwing a brick through the front glass door, and when he was unable to gain access to the building, police said that he fled on foot without taking any cash or merchandise.

Police said that the department received a 911 call from a witness who alerted them that someone was attempting to break into the store. Upon arrival, officers found the shattered front door and a brick in front of the entrance.

The investigation into the attempted break-in led to officers apprehending Scott a short distance away, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Scott was charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief. Following his arraignment on Sunday, Nov. 29 in Mineola, Scott was released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

