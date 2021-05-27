Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Threatening Person With Gun On Long Island Street, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joel Almendares Valencia
Joel Almendares Valencia Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man wanted for threatening another person with a gun on a local street has been arrested.

Joel Almendares Valencia, age 24, was arrested on Wednesday, May 26, for an incident that took place on Monday, May 24, in New Cassel, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a man was threatened with a gun by an unknown male subject while on Park Avenue. The victim reported the incident to the police and the investigation began. 

On Wednesday, officers located Valencia on the corner of Urban Avenue and Prospect Avenue and attempted to place him into custody, police said. 

Valencia began to actively resist, and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody, according to police.

During the struggle, an officer sustained an injury to his right arm and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Valencia was charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 27, in Mineola.

