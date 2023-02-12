Suspect Nabbed After Stealing Coram Woman's Car At Knifepoint: Police

A suspect was apprehended after robbing a woman at knifepoint and stealing her car in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

The woman was sitting in her 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway in Coram on Teller Avenue when the suspect approached her just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

According to Suffolk County Police, the suspect used a hammer and smashed the driver’s side window of the vehicle and threatened the woman with a knife, pushing her away from the car before fleeing in the vehicle.

Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad detectives, with the help of an NYPD officer from Highway Patrol Unit 3, were able to track the vehicle through the victim’s cell phone.

It was located on Sutton Place at East 58th Street in Manhattan and the suspect, Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, age 22, of Coram, was taken into custody by an NYPD Midtown Precinct North officer.

He was transferred into the custody of Sixth Squad detectives and taken to the Sixth Precinct for processing.

Cruz-Torres was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.