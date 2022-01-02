Contact Us
Suspect Nabbed After Fatal Stabbing Of Suffolk County Woman

Joe Lombardi
275 Chelsea Ave. in West Babylon.
275 Chelsea Ave. in West Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is in custody after the fatal New Year's Day stabbing of a Long Island woman.

The incident happened in the early afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 1 after Suffolk County Police say Kisjonne Campbell-Anderson, age 24, went to the West Babylon home of an acquaintance, Michaelle Jaccis, age 21, at  275 Chelsea Ave.

Campbell-Anderson and Jaccis began arguing outside when the dispute turned physical and Campbell-Anderson stabbed Jaccis at around 1:40 p.m., according to police. 

Jaccis was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Campbell-Anderson was located nearby by a responding police officer, said police.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested and charged Campbell-Anderson, of Brooklyn, with second-degree murder. 

He was held overnight at the First Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Jan. 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.