Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Officer Hospitalized After Evacuating Couple During House Fire In Suffolk
Police & Fire

Suspect Known To Police Nabbed In Burglary At Long Island Business

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
David Mintz
David Mintz Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man who is known to police from previous criminal incidents was taken back in custody after allegedly breaking into a Long Island tutoring company and rummaging through multiple rooms and offices.

An employee at the Brown Academy on Northern Boulevard in Great Neck arrived to work at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at which point she found that the door lock to her front office had been broken into.

Police said that while reviewing security camera footage, the employee observed a man forcibly enter multiple rooms and rummage through office items before fleeing on foot.

The employee called 911, police said, and the investigation led them to Great Neck resident David Mintz, who was recognized by an officer while reviewing the tape from prior incidents involving police.

Detectives responded to Mintz’s Iris Lane home, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Mintz, 38, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and released. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.