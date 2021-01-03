Suspect Known To Police Nabbed In Burglary At Long Island Business

A man who is known to police from previous criminal incidents was taken back in custody after allegedly breaking into a Long Island tutoring company and rummaging through multiple rooms and offices.

An employee at the Brown Academy on Northern Boulevard in Great Neck arrived to work at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at which point she found that the door lock to her front office had been broken into.

Police said that while reviewing security camera footage, the employee observed a man forcibly enter multiple rooms and rummage through office items before fleeing on foot.

The employee called 911, police said, and the investigation led them to Great Neck resident David Mintz, who was recognized by an officer while reviewing the tape from prior incidents involving police.

Detectives responded to Mintz’s Iris Lane home, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Mintz, 38, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and released. No return court date has been announced.

