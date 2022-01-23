Suspect Jumps Over Counter During Brazen Bank Robbery In Suffolk, Police Say

A suspect is on the loose after a brazen midday Long Island bank robbery.

The man entered TD Bank in East Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, jumped over the counter, and demanded cash from a teller, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and the man fled the bank on foot.

The man is described as being Black, approximately 5-foot-11 to 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

